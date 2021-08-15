Nominations welcome for Rising Stars

For the sixth straight year, 7 Rivers Alliance is partnering with River Valley Media Group for its Rising Stars under 40 event.

Nominations are welcome from all around the region for outstanding young and women who make a difference in their community.

The winners will be recognized in special coverage in River Valley Media Group publications and with videos online, along with receiving their awards at a reception.

Past winners represent the diverse workforce in our region — teachers, doctors, nurses, business owners, nonprofit leaders, instructors, public service workers and others whose commitment to their work or community service groups sets the bar for engaged citizenry

Rising Stars doesn’t work without nominations. Tell us about your colleague, friend, neighbor or co-worker who is a rising star, using our online nomination form: https://forms.gle/E5PMU3CCP3tJySU99.

