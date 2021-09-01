Now U Know: How America’s best companies recruit and retain top quality team members

Help wanted signs are everywhere and a debate rages about why companies struggle to attract employees. Rather than entering that debate, I’m here to share some effective communication practices of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in America. These companies experience low turnover by building deep and meaningful relationship with their team.
While they are well known for generous and varied benefits (free food, laundry services, nap/yoga/meditation facilities, and resort-worthy amenities), their communication practices, I believe, have a greater impact. For example, during the pandemic, which drastically changed how/where we work, 71% of the companies on the 2021 list saw increases in trustworthiness and employee experience scores.
After 23 years of studying best companies, I believe that they attract, hire, and retain high quality employees by building trust-based relationships. Getting back to the hiring challenge we currently face, I see traditional job interviews as akin to a blind date. As such, they are stressful, often frustrating, and ineffective. My students tell me that, generally, they have no idea who will be interviewing them, what they will be asked, and what the company wants in their hire. It’s not surprising that preparing for an interview is a struggle.
Best companies combat the “blind date dilemma” by providing a variety of resources, that when accessed, prepare potential team members for their job interview. Here are a few of the practices the make interviews more comfortable and increase the likelihood of an effective hiring process:
- Focusing on the person, rather than their skills — best companies recognize that hiring and training exceptional people is more important than past experience
- Fun-fact-biographies of the interviewers — knowing somethings about the interviewer may facilitate report building during the interview
- Websites and literature persuasively tell the unique story of the organization (a recreation company pays employees to experience nature, a grocery chain committed to sustainability, etc.) so potential employees know what to expect “matters” to the company
- “Study guides” or potential questions/topics allows interviewees to prepare for a conversation and keep the interview from feeling like a pop quiz
- An “interview process” explanation, describing the number, types and formats involved in the hiring process makes interviewees aware of all steps involved
- Written/recorded “a day on the job” testimonials specified to particular departments & roles, providing direct information about task needs and expectations
- Testimonials from current employees describing how they bring the organization’s mission, vision, and values to life in the ways they do their job and interact with customers
Most successful relationships are built on a foundation of trust, that is true in our career lives as well. By committing to develop deep, rich, and meaningful relationships with their team, best companies attract quality people committed to their mission, vision, and values. Maintaining trust leads to satisfied employees who are proud of their work, peers, and company. Perhaps these examples provide new insights into why and how we engage in job interviews and may influence that first “company date.”
Scott Dickmeyer is an associate professor of Communication Studies at the UW-La Crosse. He is recognized nationally for his work on effective leadership, improving managerial communication, training public speakers, and integrating diverse individuals into effective work teams. Learn more about Communication Studies at UWL.
