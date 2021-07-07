Now U Know: Periodical cicadas are coming… in three short years

Beneath your feet, entombed but alive, may be multitudes of cicadas, wingless and waiting to emerge, to fly, and to mate. If you have heard about the excitement of people experiencing Brood X out East and are feeling a fear of missing out, be patient.

We can embrace this wonder of nature, and celebrate these harmless, beautiful, and culture-enriching songsters when they emerge in Wisconsin in 2024.

Cicadas are true bugs (the order of insects with piercing, sucking mouthparts) that sing from the trees during the spring or summer. You can find these all around the world.

As I write this, 3,335 species of cicadas have been described and named. Seven of these are periodical cicadas living in the eastern U.S. Two other periodical cicadas live elsewhere, but their development only lasts 4 or 8 years.

Unlike all other species of cicadas, periodical cicadas in the U.S. spend a whopping 13 or 17 years underground. Having known a subterranean existence for what amounts to 95.5% of their lives, they emerge when the earth warms during that final year, and take to the wing for a mere four to six weeks as adults. Picture spending 17 years in absolute darkness, eating alone, and in silence … 17 years of quietly growing and sucking on liquid flowing through the roots of plants.