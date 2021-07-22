Number of districts an early discussion of La Crosse Co. remapping committee

Creating a map that lines county district and city ward boundaries up was important to some officials, including county staff who argued that having scattered, overlapping voting wards during elections disenfranchises some voters and creates more work with more ballot styles.

Others argued that focusing on being coterminous with the city of La Crosse leaves smaller communities disadvantaged.

“I’m going to have a hard time justifying to people in Holmen why La Crosse would get to have all their supervisors be only for La Crosse but for Holmen that isn’t going to be the case, nor is it the case for Onalaska,” said supervisor Pam Viner. “At some point we’ll have to make some decision on that because what’s fair to the one has to be fair to the others.”

And, staff warned, changing the number of districts would create more work, potentially compromising the committee’s ability to get maps drawn before the self-imposed deadline of Dec. 1.

One official recommended reaching out to the city of La Crosse to discuss whether it values remaining coterminous with the county’s electoral districts. There is no city official represented on the La Crosse County Redistricting Committee, though several of the members are residents of the city.