Alan S. Halvorsen
Alan S. Halvorsen

BARNES, Wis. — Alan S. Halvorsen, 86, of Barnes passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.

Al Sylvester Halvorsen was born in La Crosse, March 30, 1934, to Jewett and Luella (Casberg) Halvorsen. He grew up in Holmen, and graduated from Holmen High School with the class of 1952.

Al is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and by four daughters, Linda Ravenwind of Washburn, Wis., Evergreen Susan (Paul) Amundson of Washburn, Kara (Scott) Pelowski of Oak Creek, Wis., and Heidi (John) Schiefelbein of Onalaska; five grandchildren, Sarah (Dan) Miles of Trempealeau, Marty Schmal of La Crosse, Adam Pelowski of Milwaukee, Nickolas Pelowski of Naples, Fla., and Rayna Schiefelbein of Onalaska; and great-grandchildren, Wren and Tate Miles.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current pandemic a private gravesite committal service will be held next spring. Al will be buried at the Halfway Lutheran Church Cemetery, in Holmen.

