DECORAH, Iowa -- Anne Christine Christopherson, 78, of Decorah, formerly Blair, Neb., and Stevens Point, Wis., died peacefully at Amery Hospital surrounded by her family July 22, 2019. An Alzheimer's patient, she suffered a fall in the aftermath of a tornado at their cabin on Half Moon Lake.
Anne was born in Holmen, to parents, Adolph and Esther Marking, Sept. 21, 1940, and was baptized at Half Way Creek Lutheran Church. She grew up on her family's Wisconsin dairy farm. Anne graduated from West Salem High School in 1958 and from Luther College in 1962. After an additional year of study at Augsburg College, she was hired by Bethel Lutheran Church, to develop and direct a program for young adults in Madison, Wis. Through this program, she met Myrvin (Myrv) Christopherson. They were married June 10, 1967. Along with their first daughter, the couple moved to Stevens Point in 1969, when Myrv was hired by UWSP. Anne and Myrv were active members of the Stevens Point community for 18 years before moving to Blair. They had four children, Kirsten Marie Christopherson-Clark, Berit Anne Achenbach, Bjorn Frederick-Marking Christopherson and Nisse Christine Christopherson.
While raising her four children, Anne served in a variety of volunteer leadership activities with her churches in Stevens Point and Blair and was a member of the American Suzuki Talent Education Center Board in Stevens Point. During her years in Nebraska, she served as a board member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and the Memorial Community Hospital Foundation. She was honored with the Blair Community Service Award in 2005 and was recognized for her leadership of the Dana College Sights & Sounds of Christmas. She was the director of special events at Dana College and was made an honorary Alumna by the Dana Alumni Council. Together with her husband, she received the Blair Community Service Award and the Word Sender Award in support of the John Neihardt Foundation, Bancroft, Neb.
A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her husband, Myrvin; children, Kirsten (John) of Gibsonia, Pa., Berit (Aaron) of Middleton, Bjorn of Decorah, Nisse of Des Moines; sister, Ingrid (Gary) Wynveen; sister-in-law, Norma Marking; brother-in-law, Stan Sollie. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Aleide Achenbach (14), Espen Achenbach (11), Torben Clark (10) and Else Achenbach (7); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dagny Sollie; two brothers, Arne Marking and Ralph Marking; and a nephew, Chad Marking.
Anne embraced and lifted up those around her. No stranger to work, she pursued every task to completion with a keen sense of judgment, style and artistry. Anne's warm, loving spirit and infectious laugh will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation was held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, Wis. Burial service immediately followed at the North Valley Cemetery west of Milltown, Wis. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at First Lutheran Church, 604 West Broadway, in Decorah. The family will receive friends and family members beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to Milltown Lutheran Church; Danish American Archive and Library, Blair, Neb.; Luther College, Decorah, Iowa; First Lutheran Church, Decorah, Iowa; or a charity of donor's choice.
