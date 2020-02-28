Dennis Aspenson

ONALASKA — Dennis D. Aspenson, 70, of Onalaska passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Dennis was born Feb. 16, 1950, to Everett and Charmaine (Goettel) Aspenson. He was a graduate of West Salem High School, where he met his true love, Beth. On Feb. 28, 1970, Dennis married the love of his life, Bethany Higdon, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in West Salem. They soon started their family of three children. Dennis was civically and community minded. He volunteered and served in many ways with the City of Onalaska over a period of 30 years. He was instrumental in the development of Van Riper Park and its facilities. Dennis worked in the logging industry for many years until he decided to pursue his passion – real estate and development – with his son, where he continued to work for the remainder of his life. He loved showing off new properties with open houses. It was in this space he was able to use his genuine talent of connecting with people! He loved to hear their stories and enjoyed sharing a few of his own. Dennis is survived by his mother, Charmaine Aspenson; his children, Aimee (Tyler) Glaser of Wausau, Wis., Adam (Melissa) Aspenson of Onalaska and Emily Aspenson of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren, Madeline, Elias and Stella Glaser, Kalli, Lilly and Chloe Aspenson; his brother, Dave Aspenson; sisters-in-law, Connie (Mike) Jeffers, Jan (Larry) Liles, Sara (Mike) Gorniak and Sue Higdon; and many nieces and nephews. Dennis was predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Beth; father; mother-in-law and father-in-law, and brother-in-law. The family would like to thank Dr. Paul Molling and his team for the excellent care given to Dennis. Also, a special thank you to all of Dennis’ devoted friends. A celebration of Dennis’ life will be held for family and friends at a later date. All acts of love and kindness encouraged and appreciated. Please consider giving your time, talents or donations in Dennis’ name to your favorite organization. To offer Dennis’s family online condolences, please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes-Jostad Chapel, West Salem is serving the family.