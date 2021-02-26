WITHEE, Wis./ONALASKA — Dorothy Copper Klabon, 94, of Withee, Wis., most recently residing in Onalaska, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, of natural causes in West Salem.

She was born Feb. 19, 1926, in the township of Maplehurst, in Taylor County, Wis. to Rex and Scotch (Duff) Copper. Dorothy married Theodore (Ted) Klabon in 1944 and they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Dorothy attended Maplehurst Grade School, graduated from Withee High School with honors, and attended Eau Claire Teacher’s Normal College, achieving a certificate to teach. She taught in one-room country schools in Taylor and Clark counties. She was a loving mom, farmer, insurance salesperson, and special dietary cook of Clark County Healthcare Center, eventually retiring at 75 years of age.

One of Dorothy’s proudest moments was when she found Christ. She demonstrated her faith and service in many ways, including singing for weddings (“In The Garden”) and anniversary parties (“Let Me Call You Sweetheart”), also teaching music for Sunday school and VBS. She was a substitute organist/pianist for St. John’s Lutheran Church. The Klabon Family, traditionally, had Mom lead the singing of “How Great Thou Art” at funeral interments.