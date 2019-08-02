Glenn Ernst Whelan, 58, died peacefully with his family at his side Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, due to complications of heart failure.
Glenn was born July 5, 1961, at Wisconsin General Hospital in Madison to Mark and Ursula Whelan. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1979, where he played on the football team. He attended UW-River Falls for two years, before going to work for the Chippewa Herald Telegram. For the last 29 years, Glenn worked for Milwaukee Valve in New Berlin, where he had become manager of inside sales. He and his family have received great support from his friends and coworkers, especially over the last few months.
He married Lynda Wirth Sept. 21, 1985. They have two children, Andrew and Chelsea. Although they later separated, they remained best friends and caring parents. Glenn was a loving and supportive father, grandfather, son and brother. He devoted much of his time to his children and grandchildren and loved being with his family. He was also a very loyal Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan.
Glenn is survived by his parents, Mark and Ursula; his children, Andrew (Brittney) Whelan and Chelsea Whelan; his grandchildren, Brett Whelan and Akeelah Whelan; brother, John (Julie) Whelan; and sisters, Nancy Whelan, Ruth (Jeff) Erdmann and Jane (Wayne) Duren; brother-in-law, Michael Flanagan; and ex-wife and friend, Lynda Whelan. He is also survived by nieces, Kennedy (Gustavo) Erdmann Vela, Lara Erdmann, Ava Whelan and Vivian Whelan; and nephews, Jackson Erdmann, Alexander Duren, Jonathan Flanagan, Tommy Duren and Maki Whelan.
His family would like to express their deep appreciation for the care that Glenn received from the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, and Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Courage Kenny of Minneapolis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Terri Koca officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will also be held on the evening of Aug. 10, with additional information to come.
