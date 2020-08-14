James Sires

ONALASKA — James “Gus” Sires, 73, of Onalaska passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. He was born in La Crosse Dec. 12, 1946, to Lillian and Alvin Sires. He and his wife Linda enjoyed 49 years of marriage. Due to Covid-19, services will not be held at this time. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.