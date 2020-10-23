John Edward Stokes III

John was born May 7, 1949, to John and Imelda (Bushek) Stokes, the first of four children. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967. John served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force, during the Vietnam War in Okinawa, Japan, and then Orlando, Fla. He then served his community as a Sergeant Patrol Deputy in the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, retiring in 1999, after 35 years, also working in the jail, inmate transports and court services. On April 26, 1969, he married his high-school sweetheart and best friend, Leanne (Gerke) Stokes, at St. Pius. For 51 years, they shared a passion for family, sports, volunteering, travel, walking, and their beloved dogs, Angel, Bentley, Lakota and Roger.