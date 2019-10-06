BRANSON, Mo. -- With heavy hearts, we announce that Stephen Willis Evert, 77, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home in Branson. He was born in Prairie du Chien, Sept. 30, 1941, the son of the late Willis and Margaret (Sletteland) Evert.
Steve was a 1959 graduate of Onalaska High School. He graduated from UW-La Crosse in 1963, with majors in English and history. He received a master's in counseling from St. Thomas.
Steve taught and coached from 1963 through 1983, in the St. Paul schools, as well as St. Paul Park. He became a certified out-patient counselor and worked in hospitals in Las Vegas, Modesto and Sacramento, Calif., Fond du Lac, Wis., and Des Moines, Iowa. He retired in 2007, after a career as an owner of assistive living homes in northern Wisconsin and moved with his wife, Beth, to Branson.
Steve enjoyed his family, had great wit and humor and loved sports, animals and political discussions. He was very close to his father and father's buddies. He was an excellent athlete and played at the high school and college levels. Steve was proud of his record 73% completion rate as an Onalaska Hilltopper football quarterback. He lettered from his sophomore year on, in football, basketball and baseball. Many consider him one of the best athletes graduating from Onalaska High School. His favorite all time baseball player was New York Yankee, Mickey Mantle.
Steve is survived by his loving wife, Beth (Elizabeth); his son, Scott (Sara Jane Darling); daughter, Lori (Per Breiehagen); granddaughter, Anja; and grandson, Steven (Eman); two great-grandsons, Adam and Dean; stepchildren, Catherine, Patti and Jeff; brother, Tom (Bette Lang), with whom he was very close and enjoyed frequent communication; along with niece, Kris Evert (Jerry Danner); and nephew, Jeff Evert (Julie), who dearly enjoyed his antics. Also mourning Steve's passing are special cousins, Karen Popenfus, Bruce Groom (Becky), Julie Schlender (Jim), Erik Tolvstad and Signe Rose.
Steve was predeceased by Nancy Stephan, mother of his beloved children, Scott and Lori; precious granddaughter, Jaclyn; cousin, Carl Tolvstad; and aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held on a date to be announced in the future.
Steve believed in God's grace and mercy.
We enjoyed Steve's creativity, intelligence, love and humor. He is in our hearts forever.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.