Oktoberfest's full statement on COVID-19

Oktoberfest, which begins today in La Crosse, issued the following statement from board president Kelly Wilde on COVID-19:

"Oktoberfest looks forward to safely celebrating our 60th Oktoberfest with you. We ask that you please help prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you feel sick, have tested positive, or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.

"Oktoberfest has options for you to connect with us virtually:

• The Maple Leaf Parade will air live on WQBT 8.2 digital and live streamed at news8000.com

• The Tapping of the Golden Keg will be streamed live on aroundrivercity.com from 10:45-noon

• Streaming footage and photo uploads of the fest grounds will be on our social media.

"Festgoers should fest with everyone’s health and safety in mind, both on the parade route and on the fest grounds. We encourage spacing between groups on the parade route. We are advising parade entries to not throw anything or hand anything out.

"We encourage social distancing indoors and outdoors during our 60th Fest. We have expanded the size of our festing area and have added a second tent. We have also spaced out all seating. We have tripled the amount of hand washing and sanitizing stations.

"Once again, we ask that you please help prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you feel sick, have tested positive, or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.

Please fest safely!"

