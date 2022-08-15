On the road with Alice: Garlic farm adds to diversity of Wisconsin agriculture

From sweet corn to mink, dairy products, snap beans, ginseng, cranberries and more, it is easy to see how the diversity of Wisconsin’s agriculture industry is one of our state’s greatest strengths. Recently, I was able to visit with Joanna and Brian Guza of Guza Garlic in Denmark, Wisconsin, who contribute to this ag diversity through their family’s garlic farm.

Founded in 2018, the Guza’s only produced five pounds of garlic in their first year. From German Red to Siberian bulbs, the Guzas now harvest thousands of bulbs each year, producing 4,000 bulbs in just one week this July. They are one of the more than 400 garlic producers in the state.

Garlic is a close relative to leeks, shallots, and onions and there are hundreds of different varieties. It is grown underground and produces long green shoots that contain flower stalks known as scapes. Each garlic bulb contains 10 to 20 segments that are called cloves.

There are two main types of garlic grown in Wisconsin -- hardneck and softneck. Given the short growing season, softneck varieties are less commonly grown in our state. They are do not usually produce a scape, although they sometimes produce bulbils in the stock of the plant, especially in cold climates. This type of garlic is what is normally found on grocery store shelves.

Given their hardiness and need for cool weather, hardneck varieties are the most commonly grown type of garlic in our state. They bolt during late spring or early summer, producing a flower stalk called a scape, have bulbs with large cloves, and produce fewer cloves per bulb than softnecks.

After bulbs are harvested, drying and curing takes approximately three weeks. They are then cleaned and ready for sale. Bulbs can last for six to nine months if cared for properly, and should be stored unpeeled at room temperature in an open container and away from other foods.

Low in fat, sodium, and calories, garlic contains several beneficial nutrients, including vitamin C, zinc, and calcium. It is also rich in antioxidants, which help your body’s protective mechanisms and boost your immune system. Regardless of how you use it, garlic is a tasty, health choice to add savory flavor to any meal.

From pickling to eating them fresh, the cooking opportunities with garlic are endless! The strong flavor of garlic makes it an easy choice for spicing up your dinner. There are six varieties of hardneck garlic harvested in Wisconsin, which are often available for purchase from local farmers and producers. Buying local products such as garlic supports our state’s producers and processors and keeps the money you spend on food closer to your community.

Learn more about the Guza family’s operation at guzagarlic.com.