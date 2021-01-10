Onalaska Art Keepers needs a logo

The Onalaska Art Keepers (OAK) is calling out to area artists for help designing the organization’s logo. The winning submission will receive a $100 prize and have their work prominently displayed with future OAK activities. Submissions may be mailed to Onalaska Art Keepers, PO Box 573, Onalaska WI 54650, or emailed to onalaskaartkeepers@gmail.com. Entries should be received by Jan. 17 to be considered.

OAK Artistic Director Joyce Diveley said, “We first thought to make a contest for Onalaska High School students, but later decided to open it up to the entire community. We would like submissions to be digitizable for print and social media use.”

OAK is a new non-profit community organization dedicated to promoting the arts and culture in Onalaska. The organization evolved from people who proposed, raised funds and placed the Onalaska Sculpture at Great River Landing. OAK President Dan Stevens said, “We have several projects large and small in the works. We will soon start a membership drive, offer scholarships and plan on hosting an annual art fair. We’re also considering what our next public big project will be.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0