Onalaska contestant awarded preliminary honors at Miss Wisconsin pageant

OSHKOSH -- At the conclusion of the second and final round of Miss Wisconsin pageant preliminary competitions held Thursday, the current Miss South Central, Jordenne Demiree Butler, 23, of Onalaska was awarded the On-Stage Question and Social Impact preliminary honors.

Butler, a 2017 Onalaska High School alumna who graduated from Viterbo University in December 2020, ably spoke about "Building Resilience for Healthy Futures,", an initiative that promotes and advocates for children who are going through adverse experiences.

On Wednesday, during the talent preliminaries, Butler performed a jazz dance to "I Am What I Am" from the famed 1983 musical "La Cage Aux Folles."

She placed first runner-up at Miss Wisconsin when competing as Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest and holds the Miss South Central title she won Jan. 8 in Beloit.

The semi-finalists will be announced at the start of the 2022 Miss Wisconsin coronation finale show, 4 p.m. Saturday. The winner will succeed Jennifer Marie Schmidt, 26, of Mount Pleasant, and advance to the 2022 Miss America competition in December.

While there is no celebration per se, this year marks the 50th year anniversary of Terry Anne Meeuwsen of De Pere being chosen as Miss Wisconsin 1972, and later becoming Miss America of 1973 on September 9, 1972 in Atlantic City, NJ. She is currently a co-host of the 700 Club on The Christian Broadcasting Network and lives in Virginia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0