Onalaska graduate wins win College-Sponsored Merit scholarship

Lauren Ecklund, a recent Onalaska High school graduate, has been named a College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winner.

She was among among 3,100 students from across the country to win the award out of a nationwide talent pool of 16,000 student finalists.

She will receive a scholarship for undergraduate study at the University of Minnesota.

Recipients were selected by a panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors based on the student’s academic record, including the difficulty of subjects studied and grades earned; preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay and a recommendation written by a high school official.

About 7,500 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $30 million in college scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Competition by the end of 2021.

