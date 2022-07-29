Onalaska Lions Club names yard of the week

The Onalaska Lions Club has named the yard of Jim and JoAnn Wickizer, 1024 Oak Avenue N,as the Onalaska Club Yard of the Week. The Lions will donate $25 in the name of the award recipient to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation.

The Lions Club members rely on nominations, so if you know of a yard you would like to nominate, please send a letter with the name and address of the residents to: Onalaska Lions, P.O. Box 212, Onalaska, WI 54650, or visit the Lions website (e-clubhouse.org/sites/onalaskawi).

People may also enter them on the club’s Facebook page. Only yards in the city of Onalaska are eligible for this award.