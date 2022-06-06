 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Onalaska Lions Club names Yard of Week

The yard of Pat Mahin

The Onalaska Lions Club has named the yard of Pat Mahin, 1006 Quincy Street, is this week’s Onalaska Club Yard of the Week. The Lions will donate $25 in the name of the award recipient to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation.

The Lions Club members rely on nominations, so if you know of a yard you would like to nominate, please send a letter with the name and address of the residents to: Onalaska Lions, P.O. Box 212, Onalaska, WI 54650 or visit the Lions website (e-clubhouse.org/sites/onalaskawi).

People may also enter them on the club’s Facebook page. Only yards in the city of Onalaska are eligible for this award.

