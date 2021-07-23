The yard of Bob and Mary Millis of 242 Kevin Court has been selected Yard of the Week by the Onalaska Lions. The Lions will donate $25 in the name of the award recipients to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. Lions Club members rely on nominations. To nominate a yard send a letter with the name and address of the residents to Onalaska Lions, PO Box 212, Onalaska, WI 54650. Or visit the Lions website e-clubhouse.org/sites/onalaskawi or Facebook page. Only yards in Onalaska are eligible.
Onalaska Lions name Yard of the Week
