Onalaska Lions name Yard of the Week
Bob and Mary Millis yard

The yard of Bob and Mary Millis of 242 Kevin Court 

The yard of Bob and Mary Millis of 242 Kevin Court has been selected Yard of the Week by the Onalaska Lions. The Lions will donate $25 in the name of the award recipients to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation. Lions Club members rely on nominations. To nominate a yard send a letter with the name and address of the residents to Onalaska Lions, PO Box 212, Onalaska, WI 54650. Or visit the Lions website e-clubhouse.org/sites/onalaskawi or Facebook page. Only yards in Onalaska are eligible.

