Online link available to view LDC's 32nd annual Nutcracker Ballet

After performing for a combined audience of over 2,500 last weekend, the La Crosse Dance Centre’s 97-member cast is ready to share the magic of their 32nd annual Nutcracker Ballet with many more people.

Tickets for an online link to view this year’s performance are available through the Viterbo University Box Office, 608-796-3100, or at https://viterbo.vbotickets.com/event/Nutcracker_ballet/58535 for $15.

The link allows unlimited viewing through Friday, December 31. This year, those cautious about attending a live performance or family and friends anywhere can still celebrate La Crosse Dance Centre’s tradition where they choose.

For the first time, the La Crosse Dance Centre’s Artistic Director and Owner, Nikki Balsamo, is pleased to provide free access to the online link to over 45 hospitals, senior centers, nursing homes, memory care facilities, senior living, Chileda and other area non-profits.

Balsamo wants to thank this year’s sponsors, Kish Electric & Sons and the Wisconsin Insurance Center, as well as the ballet program advertisers for their support. Businesses interested in helping LDC extend the reach of this program next year can call 608-783-5155 or email srhlacrossedancecentre@gmail.com for further details.

HoliDance, also new to LDC this year, is an invitation to the community to sample any LDC class as a free trial through Wednesday, December 22. A wide range of class styles and age levels will be available for sampling for anyone wishing to experience dance. Find what fits best. Call 608-783-5155 or go to lacrossedancecentre.org to register for any class as a trial. (Those interested in some levels of ballet should call the studio directly for extended availability.)

