OnStage Blog: UW-La Crosse Theatre Arts Department atop Wisconsin programs

Rehearsals were also redesigned for flexibility and safety. Productions this spring are being fully rehearsed and performed via Zoom — a completely new style and technique for faculty and students.

“Our top priority in the classroom and during rehearsal has been to keep students engaged, as well as safe,” Anderson explains.

He says UWL’s traditional six academic year shows were cut to two streamed performances in fall, while three streamed performances are planned this spring, including the Zoom production, a created children's show with access being given free of charge to -elementary schools in the region, and a musical.

The Theatre Arts Department has done an amazing job doing more than others nationwide, says Anderson. But, he says it’s not the same as performing for a live audience.

“The only solace, and it is not a very comforting one, is that the entire world of theatre is in the same situation in regard to live performances,” he says.

For more about the UWL Theatre Department and it’s spring productions visit: https://www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts/

See the complete list of top programs in each state at: https://www.onstageblog.com/school-edition/the-best-college-theatre-programs-in-every-state-2021-edition

