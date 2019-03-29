“I love doing this!”
That’s the answer I received when I asked my stepfather, Jerry Every, why he was preparing brochures, putting up yard signs and knocking on doors to run for Onalaska alderperson.
“For as long as I can remember, I have enjoyed being involved in politics and serving in any way I can,” he told me.
He answered, not just with his words, but I could see it in his eyes as well.
He is passionate about serving as a member of the Onalaska Council and making his community a safe, orderly place for family and neighbors.
He is not afraid to make tough decisions because he stands up for what is right and fair and is willing to fight for them. Jerry strives to be informed so that he can make the most educated decisions. He adheres to rules and regulations and demands the same accountability from those around him.
For these reasons, I believe that a vote for Jerry Every is a vote for Onalaska’s future.
Coral Cady, La Crosse
