David Wulf: Kapanke represents politics of the past

For a second time, Dan Kapanke is attempting to reclaim his old District 32 Senate seat which he lost to Jennifer Shilling in a 2011 recall election.

Earlier this summer, Kapanke was going door-to-door in Coon Valley and Viroqua without wearing a mask. He continues to not wear a mask per his campaign Facebook posts. Risking the health of others during a deadly pandemic is irresponsible.

During the 2011 Wisconsin protests over the passage of controversial Act 10, Kapanke claimed that the windshield of his car had been vandalized causing him to cancel public appearances.

A police report, however, previously concluded the damage was caused instead by a stray rock. Nevertheless, Kapanke persisted in publicly blaming it on protesters.

According to PolitiFact, "Kapanke allowed the myth of the smashed windshield to run wild and uncorrected for almost three weeks after he knew it was not true.” Like Donald Trump, we don’t need untruthful people holding public office.

His past and present conduct is troubling. Brad Pfaff, Kapanke’s opponent for Senate, is a good and decent person with an inclusive agenda for the future involving health care, education, rural development and more.