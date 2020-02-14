Diane Wulf: Support Smith for Onalaska mayor

Support Smith for Onalaska mayor

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, you have a choice to make for Onalaska mayor. After researching the candidates and attending the recent mayoral forum, it is clear to me that Mayor Kim Smith is the best choice to lead our city.

Last December, Kim Smith stepped up from her aldermanic seat into the mayoral role, being voted unanimously by the Common Council. Since becoming mayor, I have been impressed by her dedication and how seamlessly she has fulfilled the role.

I have known Mayor Smith for 20 years and have served with her on city of Onalaska committees and the Common Council. Her 10 years serving as 3rd District alderperson and chairing many committees has shown her leadership and analytical thinking. She is well-educated and has vast knowledge of our municipal policies and finances.

Mayor Kim Smith puts the needs of Onalaska and its citizens first. She supports continued quality public services at an equitable cost and is committed to taking care of our infrastructure and preserving our quality of life.

If you agree that experience matters, then join me in voting for Kim Smith for mayor Tuesday.

Diane Wulf, Onalaska

Diane Wulf serves as the 2nd District alderperson, city of Onalaska.

