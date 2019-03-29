I'm writing to support my grandmother's re-election for village president for Holmen.
Since I was a little girl, my grandmother taught me how to use my voice. In the beginning, it was in church as St. Elizabeth's. As I got older, she taught me great work ethic in all of the family businesses she owned.
She always taught me to speak up for myself and others. She taught me to have integrity and be kind with my words and actions. She always made sure I used my voice to stand up for what was right. From the first time she taught me to use my voice and now 30 years later, I have learned to always do what is best for everyone and not just myself.
I think that is what she has done on all the boards Nancy Proctor has been on. She has passed that on to me and I'm not sure if I can do it for as long as she has. For the past 30-plus years of my life, she has always done the right thing for people as a group and I really think she's has Holmen's best interest at heart. She has taught me well to use my voice and I hope to someday be as amazing and smart as she is. She loves our village.
Holly Bjorge, Holmen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.