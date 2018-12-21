In November, voters in the School District of West Salem were presented with a referendum question on the general election ballot.
If passed, the referendum would have allowed the district to exceed its revenue limit to stabilize its finances and protect its programs and services.
Although residents did not feel that the solution the Board of Education proposed was the right fit at that time, the process leading up to election day was a positive one.
It was great to see so many of our community members participate and make their voices heard as we worked toward a possible solution to the district’s needs.
As a board, we are now back to work to find a solution that will meet the community’s needs, is fiscally responsible and protects the long-term interests of our students and schools.
This effort includes a communitywide survey, which is available at www.westsalemsurvey.org. (The district also mailed a paper version with its most recent newsletter.)
The survey asks a series of questions related to the district’s financial needs and how we might best address them.
We encourage all community members who live within the school district’s boundaries to take a few moments to complete the survey.
The results of the survey will be presented to the board at our Jan. 14 meeting. We will use the data and feedback provided through the survey as a critical piece in our work to address the district’s financial needs.
As many in our community know, we are at a point at which we must make some difficult decisions regarding the future of the School District of West Salem. The district’s challenges are tied largely to Wisconsin’s state-imposed revenue limits.
In West Salem, our revenue limit dictates the majority of our operational spending. During the past five years, our revenue limit has remained relatively flat while expenses have continued to rise.
Although the board has acted to address the most urgent financial needs, the district’s long-term viability requires the attention of the entire community.
Current projections indicate a $1 million deficit in the district’s operational budget.
For now, the board will attempt to balance the 2019-20 budget through reductions to staffing and programs. However, this is not a sound long-term approach. While we do not know for sure whether another referendum will be presented to the community in the near future, it remains an option as we consider a variety of potential solutions.
We look forward to continuing the conversation regarding the future of West Salem’s public schools. We invite you to take the survey, open through Dec. 31, and to provide us with your questions and feedback as we move forward.
Together, we can find solutions that ensure a bright future for the children of our community.
