Jerome Christenson: If Nixon could do it ...

It was an interesting evening.

It always is.

I was warming a chair down at the county auditor’s office, keeping an eye on the precinct-by-precinct election results on behalf of the Associated Press — a ritual I’ve participated in since Bush the First faced down Li’l Mike Dukakis five presidents and eight presidential elections past. I was joined in the reserved conference room by a Winona State poli-sci major reporting for the Edison Project and a collegiate poll watcher whose black nylon Trump Train jacket, Miller for Senate cap, an Trump/Pence bumper sticker emblazoned on his laptop lid left little question as to his partisan allegiance.

“Not your first rodeo,” he said, nodding in my direction as he settled in at the far end of the long table. “Not hardly,” I admitted, and, ice broken and with nothing to do but wait until delivery of the first poll results, a conversation broke out.

It was exquisitely civil, though the underlying tension was evident — as it always seems to be when contemporary talk turns to public affairs and public figures in a public place.