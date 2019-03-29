Every political candidate campaigns with the promise to "clean out the chambers and not raise taxes."
Most of the time this phase passes and the new members become one of the good old boys.
We are told by mayors, city administrators and alderpersons that they will hold the line on taxes, but somehow the tax bill doesn't reflect that. Well, I have tried to keep my promises and hope you will will vote to re-elect me as your alderman in Onalaska's District 2.
A lot has happened in the last two years. Onalaska has a new police chief, fire chief and joint municipal court clerk. Systems have been installed to refine the court process and the six banker boxes full of unprocessed citations have been dealt with.
The municipal code has been changed so you do not have to be afraid to put an accessory building in your backyard. I supported budget money for the beautification of our cemetery, the fixing of our problem intersections, increasing our fire and police protection and made it clear that I would not vote to give money to the La Crosse Center.
Along the way I have successfully fought to lower this years tax levy. I have consistently opposed the spending of nonbudgeted money. All expenditures should go through the budget process. I do support the proposed metropolitan sewer commission as it will give Onalaska more clout and control when we work with La Crosse for new rates.
Jerry Every, Onalaska
