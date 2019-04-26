I was deeply disheartened and saddened by the news that a 16-year-old brought a gun to a school in our area. What was even more alarming is that the school was my alma mater.
While the New Zealand law that bans all assault weapons would not have stopped this situation from happening, something must obviously be done to correct this situation.
To that end, here is my proposal. Make a national law that requires gun owners to protect their weapons from theft by requiring them to keep them locked in an immovable safe when not in use.
Violation would be subject to a fine of (minimally) $1,000. In addition, a fine of $1,000 would be imposed if any gun was stolen.
Failure to report a stolen gun would result in an additional fine of $10,000. If the gun was subsequently used to commit any crime, there would be an additional forfeiture of up to $50,000.
This law would protect citizens, while forcing those who wish to keep weapons responsible for those weapons.
Jim Barta, Onalaska
