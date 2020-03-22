Joe Chilsen: Bauer is best choice for Onalaska mayor

For the past eight years, I have had the honor of being the mayor of Onalaska. Since I know the position, I feel I can speak about the person best suited for the job. I write today to ask my fellow citizens to vote for Terry Bauer.

In Onalaska, the primary duty of the mayor is that of public relations. Terry has significant PR experience from his job in sales for 20 years. Terry is great at meeting the public, meeting developers, talking to citizens of all ages, negotiating through differences and working with the surrounding communities.

These essential mayoral skills are not learned by having a college degree; they come from experience.

Onalaska has a city administrator who is responsible for day-to-day functioning at city hall, overseeing all departments except police and fire.

The mayor does not have budgetary responsibilities. The mayor does not craft the budget, present the budget or even vote on the budget. Those are the responsibility of the city administrator and the City Council.

As a sales manager, Terry understands budgets and how to implement them. He will contribute to budget discussions and assist the city administrator in keeping Onalaska fiscally strong.