Jerry Every is running for Onalaska City Council, and I am in full support of this wonderful man.
He cares deeply about the well-being of Onalaska and all of its residents.
He understands fiscal responsibility, is very organized and would definitely listen to the concerns of the people he is serving.
Jerry Every has an excellent work ethic: He has continued working throughout his retirement, and you can count on him to work tirelessly for your benefit.
Jerry is involved in leadership positions in his church, and best of all, he is a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who is supportive and active in all of their lives.
Jerry's love for this community and all of the people in it have prompted him to become involved in politics, and he is not afraid to ruffle feathers when situations could be improved. You can count on him to make certain his voice and yours are heard. All of this makes Jerry Every the perfect choice for election to the Onalaska City Council second district.
Kendra Rios, Onalaska
