Kim Smith: Thanks to voters for support

Since my appointment last December, our community — and the world — has changed. We are all learning together how to emerge stronger and wiser.

My many years serving Onalaska will help me provide strong leadership as we find ways to thrive. I am committed to continuing to listen to residents so that we can build a shared vision for the future of Onalaska. I will continue to be an advocate for our community and collaborate with our neighbors in ways that are mutually beneficial. Thank you for supporting me.