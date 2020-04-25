Kim Smith: Thanks to voters for support
Kim Smith: Thanks to voters for support

Thank you, Onalaska voters.

I appreciate your support to continue as mayor.

Since my appointment last December, our community — and the world — has changed. We are all learning together how to emerge stronger and wiser.

My many years serving Onalaska will help me provide strong leadership as we find ways to thrive. I am committed to continuing to listen to residents so that we can build a shared vision for the future of Onalaska. I will continue to be an advocate for our community and collaborate with our neighbors in ways that are mutually beneficial. Thank you for supporting me.

Kim Smith, Onalaska

Kim Smith is mayor of Onalaska

Related to this story

