Last November, the School District of West Salem community was presented with a referendum question. At that time, the majority of voters did not believe the proposed solution was the right one for the district.
The result of the referendum meant the Board of Education needed to go back to the drawing board to find a new solution to the school district’s financial challenges.
This process started with a communitywide survey, which was open throughout December. Based on the data we collected from the survey and a great deal of deliberation, the board has approved an operational referendum for April 2.
It’s worth noting that the amount for this referendum is smaller and the time horizon shorter than what the board proposed on the November ballot.
This decision was based on what we heard from community members. If passed, the upcoming referendum would meet the needs of the district for a three-year period and result in an estimated tax increase of $65 per $100,000 of assessed property value.
To understand the district’s needs, it is important to look at how schools get funded in Wisconsin.
The state imposes a revenue limit that restricts the amount of money a district can spend. West Salem is locked into a low revenue limit and receives less annual revenue than 90 percent of districts statewide. Revenue limits dictate the majority of our operational spending.
Our current financial projections indicate a $1 million deficit in this year’s operational budget, combined with an $800,000 deficit from last year.
As a short-term measure, the district will likely need to draw on its fund balance to cover the deficit from the 2018-19 school year, which will reduce the fund balance to approximately 50 percent of the state average fund balance.
In recent years, the district and board have used the authority provided by changes in state law to cut operational expenses, delay maintenance costs, restrict wage increases, reduce employee benefits and alter programs.
These options will all be on the table in the near future — even though they do have a negative effect on the educational opportunities provided to students. However, even these cost-saving measures are not enough to address the considerable financial challenges in front of us.
Unfortunately, the district’s financial challenges mean that, if we do nothing, deeper cuts to programs, services and staff will be necessary in the near future. In fact, the board has worked to identify $1 million in reductions to staffing and programs for the 2019-20 school year to be enacted should the referendum not pass.
With that in mind, the board has worked to find a solution that protects the district, our schools, our community and, most importantly, our students. We believe we have found that solution in the referendum question we’ve presented for April 2.
As we move forward, we will continue to engage the West Salem community and work to keep all our parents, families, community members informed of the district’s challenges, the process we’ve used to address those challenges and the spring referendum.
Together, we know we can ensure a bright future for all the current and future children who attend our schools.
