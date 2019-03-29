I encourage city of Onalaska residents to vote for Boondi Iyer for 3rd District alderperson for Onalaska Common Council.
Boondi Iyer has been an active volunteer for Onalaska schools in various capacities for 13 years and served on several committees for the city. Her thoughtful, caring and dedicated personality has made our community a better place. I believe Boondi would take this same spirit of commitment into her leadership role on our Common Council.
Building collaborative relationships has been one of Boondi's many strengths. Her diversity and intelligence would help to meet the challenges of the future of our city. The integrity she has displayed would be an asset to the council. Boondi is the best candidate because she knows how to get things done and will stand up for what is right.
Nancy Burfield, Onalaska
