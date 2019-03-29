Being an Onalaska Common Council member is a serious commitment.
In order to succeed you must be willing to deal with complicated issues, not just fill a chair and be one of the unanimous "yes people."
It is easy to go along to get along but you must be willing to make a decision. Jerry is able to deliver a clear and sensible message. He knows the needs of Onalaska and has the experience and confidence to stand up, represent and protect our concerns.
I have become acquainted with Jerry after discussing Onalaska issues with him. I know that he has worked in construction, factory as a business owner, and a politician. I know him as a friend and neighbor. I hope that you will re-elect Jerry Every to the 2nd District.
Richard Gates, Onalaska
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.