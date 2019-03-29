Being an Onalaska Common Council member is a serious commitment.

In order to succeed you must be willing to deal with complicated issues, not just fill a chair and be one of the unanimous "yes people."

It is easy to go along to get along but you must be willing to make a decision. Jerry is able to deliver a clear and sensible message. He knows the needs of Onalaska and has the experience and confidence to stand up, represent and protect our concerns.

I have become acquainted with Jerry after discussing Onalaska issues with him. I know that he has worked in construction, factory as a business owner, and a politician. I know him as a friend and neighbor. I hope that you will re-elect Jerry Every to the 2nd District.

Richard Gates, Onalaska

