I am a disabled vet writing to defend my country.
Our United States was founded with God and the Bible. Most recently President Ronald Reagan said: "Without God, democracy will not and cannot long endure. If we ever forget that we're one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under."
I raised my right hand and swore to support and defend our country. That is why I am writing this letter. Join me in prayer for our beloved country.
Richard Haling, West Salem
