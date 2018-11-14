Only 33 votes separated the West Salem School District from passing the operating referendum that asked to temporarily lift the revenue limit for four years. It was a close decision.
I want to personally thank everyone for being involved in the referendum discussions and getting out to the polls. We have an extraordinary community filled with people who care deeply. Although we may not agree on everything, having so many take the opportunity to share their voice is important.
Regardless of the referendum result, I want to thank everyone for their involvement in this process. As we move forward, our school board will be faced with important discussions and decisions.
The result may make education look different in our community, but we will continue to work hard to provide a quality education for children and a fiscally responsible budget for our taxpayers.
West Salem Schools are strong. We have remarkably talented students, staff, leaders and parents who are passionate about education in the West Salem School District.
Robin Fitzgerald, West Salem
