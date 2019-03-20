I encourage Holmen residents to elect Patrick Barlow as village president April 2.

I know Patrick to be a thoughtful and caring person who has been focused on making our community better during his time on the county board.

His ideas to support public safety, build our business community and meet the challenge of keeping our community welcoming to new residents all strike a positive chord with me.

As a resident of this great village for the past 22 1/2 years, I have seen the community expand and believe we need to look to meet the challenges of the future.

I’ve worked with Patrick for several years and know he desires to build collaborative relationships to get things done. He would take that same spirit into this leadership role. Please cast your vote for Patrick.

Roger Haro, Holmen

