Several months ago, there was a letter to the editor in the Tribune complaining about road maintenance and weed mowing in the town of Barre, and that we need a new town board.
It further stated that the board doesn't get along with groups organizing events. This is all fiction, and we don't know of anyone named Michael Cromwell living in the town. It takes a gutless person to sign a fictitious name.
Since then, someone in the town has talked three people into running for the town board. Altogether these three have only lived in the town for a few months. They have never voted in the town and two of the three have never paid taxes in the town.
They have zero experience in town government. This person does not care about the town or its people. Her only goal is to have someone on the board who she can manipulate.
The present board, Ron Reed, Bob Miller and myself, have 38 years of town government experience.
If you owned a business, would you hire someone with no experience to run it?
What would you think if the Green Bay Packers hired a coach to run their team who had never been to a football game? This amounts to the same thing.
Please vote April 2.
Roger Wolter, West Salem
