I am writing to offer my support of Nancy Proctor for reelection as Holmen village president.

I have known Nancy for more than 20 years as a kind, diligent, responsible, hard-working woman.

She is a member and an active volunteer in an important service organization in Holmen and a long-standing member of my church.

Whenever I have had concerns about issues in the village, she has always taken the time to listen and take note of my concerns. I am happy we have someone like Nancy who has the experience and well-being of our village in mind.

Scott Marshall, Holmen

