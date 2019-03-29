I am writing to offer my support of Nancy Proctor for reelection as Holmen village president.
I have known Nancy for more than 20 years as a kind, diligent, responsible, hard-working woman.
She is a member and an active volunteer in an important service organization in Holmen and a long-standing member of my church.
Whenever I have had concerns about issues in the village, she has always taken the time to listen and take note of my concerns. I am happy we have someone like Nancy who has the experience and well-being of our village in mind.
Scott Marshall, Holmen
