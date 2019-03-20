As a recent Holmen Village Board trustee and Holmen Area Fire Department president, I strongly encourage Holmen residents to elect Patrick Barlow as village president April 2.
I recently moved, but Holmen remains in my heart as it's where I raised my family, owned a business and served in public office.
I've worked with Patrick and know he'll bring integrity to the office of village president. He'll be an effective collaborator with Holmen's talented village administrator and will work to strengthen area emergency services. His time on the county board representing Holmen has been exceptional.
I'm not going to pull any punches. The current village president has reduced the office to one of being a figurehead, and by doing so has reduced the effectiveness of the board.
The office was intended to be a lot more than a paid cheerleading position. During my time in office, I experienced the frustrations of ineffective presidential leadership in Holmen too often as a representative.
Patrick actively participates in both Village and Holmen School Board meetings.
As a board member, I didn't always agree with him, but I always respected his intelligence, openness to compromise, and his energy to serve. A president needs to be trusted and respected by their board. Patrick builds trust and consensus to solve tough challenges.
Holmen is a great place to live and work. Proper leadership is needed to better prepare Holmen for the future. Clearly, Patrick Barlow is the right village president for Holmen.
Steve Johnston, Sarasota, Florida
