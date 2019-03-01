The Onalaska Education Foundation’s biggest yearly fundraiser, the Taste of Onalaska, was held on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Stoney Creek Inn.
This was the 10th annual event for the education organization which is the primary fund raiser for OEF. The mission of OEF is to support Onalaska public and private educational programs, and students. This year’s Taste of Onalaska was very successful and will provide for the 2019 Claude Deck Grants
OEF would like to thank B. A. Burrito, Caribou Coffee, Outback Steakhouse, Big Al’s Too, Burrachos, Big Boar Barbecue, The Vintage Kitchen, Suit Yourself Cheesecakes, Serves you Right Catering and David Reay’s.
We would also like to thank area businesses and individuals that stepped up to help sponsor the event. Their generous sponsorship ensured the success of our efforts. Our sponsors include Dave & Barb Skogen (Festival Foods), Stifel, Pearl Street Brewery, Optical Fashions Eye Care, RTP Company, Altra Foundation, Mayo Foundation, Coulee State Bank, La Crosse Sign, Jay and Dawn Jaehnke, The Honorable Dale and Clara Pasell, United Health Care, American Family Insurance (Ryan Sherry), Brewer Investment Group, Jan & Thomas Brock, FiberPro, Joe Laux, Merchants Bank, State Farm (Kyle Visker), Vantage Architects Inc., Frank and Ruth Vierling and UMR.
Thank you to all generous people and businesses who donated to the silent auction and basket raffles. And finally, thank you to all the volunteers who make this fundraiser happen. We hope to see you all again for the 2020 Taste of Onalaska, on Saturday Jan, 18, 2020, at the Stoney Creek Inn.
All funds raised during the evening will be designated by the board of directors of the Foundation to Claude Deck Innovative Teacher Grants. To date, more than $161,000 has been awarded in Grants by the Onalaska Education Foundation.
Tax-deductible gifts to the Foundation are an investment in Onalaska education and the community. Contributions can be mailed to Onalaska Education Foundation, 237 2nd Ave., Onalaska, WI 54650 or for more information on the foundation go to www.onalaskafoundation.org.
