Since arriving in the Coulee Region last summer, I have had the responsibility to work with many of the area leaders attending meetings, developing plans for emergency services and responding for the protection of the communities of the town of Holland, town of Onalaska and the village of Holmen.
All of the respective leaders have been understanding and supportive of the needs for the growth and development of the area's emergency services.
During the recent emergency responses for the town of Holland, when numerous residential areas were flooded and Holland residents were in need of decisions and leadership, Holland Board Chairman Steve Michaels was actively working with the residents in their neighborhoods to assist them.
Chairman Michaels worked long hours during the flooding in coordinating with and supporting the Holmen Area Fire Department as we worked to reduce and eliminate the water issues affecting many Holland residents.
Chairman Michaels has been an ardent supporter of the Holmen Area Fire Department and has shown the willingness to communicate and collaborate on the future needs and growth of the town of Holland while advocating for fiscal responsibility.
He has an eye on the future for Holland and the fire department and is a leader who deserves consideration and support to continue to lead the growth and continued development of the town of Holland.
William "Buck" Manley, Holmen
