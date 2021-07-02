Otto Bremer Trust awards more than $2.1 million to Wisconsin organizations

SAINT PAUL — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $12,125,516 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.
More than $2.1 million was awarded to organizations in Wisconsin.
“As communities continue to feel the impact of the pandemic and economic uncertainty, these organizations are supporting basic needs, education and training, economic self-sufficiency, and other programs directed at helping the recovery,” said Brian Lipschultz, Co-CEO and Trustee, Otto Bremer Trust.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $841 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.
A list of grants awarded to organizations in Wisconsin is included below:
Abiinooji Aki Inc., Hayward, $35,000. To provide culturally appropriate substance and mental health recovery support for Native Americans.
Adult Learning Center, Milwaukee, $20,000. For general operations to provide adult basic education, GED instruction, technology, and job skill training.
African Heritage Inc., Appleton, $25,000. For general operations to support education, career, and health outcomes in the Black/African American community and foster cross-cultural awareness in northeast Wisconsin.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Milwaukee, $60,000. For general operations to provide academic and life skills support, early intervention, and developmental activities to ensure youth are prepared for successful futures.
The Brick Ministries Inc., Ashland, $50,000. For general operations to provide short-term assistance to economically disadvantaged individuals in Ashland and Bayfield Counties.
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse Inc., La Crosse, $25,000. To provide legal and integration support services to immigrants throughout western and central Wisconsin.
Center for Independent Living for Western Wisconsin Inc., Menomonie, $65,000. To provide transportation services to persons with disabilities, the elderly, and low-income individuals within 29 counties in Wisconsin.
Center for Veterans Issues Ltd., Milwaukee, $50,000. To provide housing and supportive services for low-income and homeless veterans in western Wisconsin.
Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Appleton, $50,000. To support the Nonprofit Leadership Initiative to provide Fox Valley area nonprofits with opportunities for leadership development and learning to better achieve their missions.
Easter Seals Wisconsin Inc., Madison, $30,000. To provide farm assessment and rehabilitation services for farmers with disabilities in Wisconsin communities.
Endeavors Adult Development Center, Balsam Lake, $29,200. For general operations to provide comprehensive day programming and wraparound support for seniors and those living with disabilities; and for capital support for the purchase of a vehicle to provide transportation.
Fellowship Open, Milwaukee, $100,000. To support the Milwaukee Fellows Program, which provides academic support for young Black men to graduate from college.
Forward Service Corporation, Madison, $46,194. To provide computers and mobile hotspots to increase access to training and employment opportunities for people of low income in Wisconsin.
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin — Badgerland Council, Inc., Madison, $25,000. To provide opportunities for skill and leadership development to help girls in southern Wisconsin prepare for future success.
Great Rivers United Way Inc., Onalaska, $80,000. To support Great Rivers HUB, which identifies at-risk clients and connects them to quality, holistic care to improve community health outcomes in La Crosse, Monroe, and Trempealeau counties.
La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program Inc., La Crosse, $20,000. For general operations to support peer-to-peer mentoring and a support network of services to at-risk veterans.
Layton Boulevard West Neighbors Inc. dba VIA CDC, Milwaukee, $40,000. For general operations to provide housing and economic development strategies and services for neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
Mission of Hope House of Wisconsin Inc., New London, $30,000. To provide shelter and basic needs for homelessness families in Waupaca County, Wisconsin.
North Country Independent Living Inc., Superior, $30,000. To provide necessary transportation services for individuals with disabilities in northwestern Wisconsin.
Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board Inc., Ashland, $30,842. To support regional workforce development through the establishment of fiscal and organizational independence for the Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board.
Northwoods Homeless Shelters, Amery, $40,000. For general operations to provide shelter, case management, and services to homeless families and individuals in northwestern Wisconsin.
Operation HELP Inc., Hudson, $45,000. For general operations to provide emergency rent, utilities, car repair assistance, and basic needs for people experiencing temporary financial hardships in St. Croix County, Wisconsin.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Inc., Milwaukee, $90,000. To ensure access to reproductive health services and education in western Wisconsin.
Reach Out and Read, Inc., Boston, Mass., $75,000. To increase organizational capacity to promote positive parent-child relationships and increase children's literacy in Wisconsin.
Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Bayfield, $98,813. To assist with the construction and start-up costs for a new child care center in northern Wisconsin.
The Salvation Army, Hoffman Estates, Ill., $35,000. To assist families in moving towards safe, stable, and affordable housing in northeast Wisconsin.
Samaritan Counseling Center of the Fox Valley Inc., Menasha, $75,000. For general operations to provide mental health services to residents of Wisconsin's Fox Valley.
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, Madison, $100,000. To provide food support to rural Wisconsin communities through the mobile pantry program.
Somerset Community Food Pantry, Somerset, $50,000. To support a capital campaign to construct a new food pantry to address food insecurity in the Somerset, Wisconsin, area
Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put Inc., Spring Valley, $7,500. For general operations to coordinate volunteers to help seniors and adults with disabilities to maintain their independence at home.
Stepping Stones of Dunn County Inc., Menomonie, $70,000. For general operations to provide food, shelter, and community resources to support Dunn County residents living in poverty.
Turningpoint for Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Inc., River Falls, $70,000. For general operations to provide services and programs for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault from Pierce and St. Croix Counties of Wisconsin and surrounding areas.
United Way of Door County, Sturgeon Bay, $50,000. To increase school-based and community mental health services for students and adults in Door County, Wisconsin.
United Way St. Croix Valley, Inc., Hudson, $90,000. To increase hunger relief services in western Wisconsin through expansion of St. Croix Valley Food Bank's Mobile Pop-Up Pantry Program.
Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, Inc., Independence, $75,000. To support Fresh Start YouthBuild, a program that builds employment opportunities, educational advancement, and job skills for at-risk young adults.
Wiscraft Inc. dba Beyond Vision, Milwaukee, $125,000. For support of a capital campaign to create a facility to provide employment, training, and services for people who are blind.
Workforce Resource Inc., Menomonie, $40,000. To create opportunities for individuals who are currently unemployed and of low income to enter healthcare professions in northwest Wisconsin.
YWCA of Madison, Madison, $50,000. To provide transitional housing to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Madison, Wisconsin.
Young Men's Christian Association of Kettle Moraine, West Bend, $35,000. To provide youth programming at YMCAs in Washington and Ozaukee Counties, Wisconsin.
The Young Men's Christian Association of Chippewa Valley Inc., Eau Claire, $45,000. For general operations to provide programming and services in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
