Parade of Homes names People's Choice winner
Parade of Homes names People's Choice winner

People's Choice winner

People's Choice winner in West Salem 

The 2021 Parade of Homes People’s Choice Award has been presented to Ed Haupt with Lifetime Design for the custom built home in West Salem.

Parade goers voted for their favorite three homes during the in-person tour August 19-22. Honorable mentions: Bart Gunderson with Town & Country Homes and Jon Olson with Jon Olson Construction, Inc for their custom built homes in Holmen.

The La Crosse Area Home Builders thanked major event sponsors: Altra Federal Credit Union and Xcel Energy as well as are additional builders, sponsors, volunteers, homeowners, sub-contractors and Parade of Homes Committee and Chair Lois Becker.

To view the virtual Parade: Visit http://www.labaonline.com/2021-parade-homes-builders/.

