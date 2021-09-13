Pedaling for Panama

When Mike Hackworth signed up for a missions trip to Panama three years ago, he had some serious doubts. His daughter, Lilly, then a high school senior convinced him to join her and nearly 50 others from First Free Church in Onalaska. The mission: to help improve the lives of three indigenous mountain tribes. But what happened changed his life as well.

“I realized that Christians weren’t weird or some kind of cult,” he said looking back on that first trip. “They were just truly interested in my life and showed me how to have a personal relationship with Jesus.”

During the trip, Hackworth, a La Crescent resident, met Cathy Pierce from Pittsburgh who coordinated bike-a-thons in her home state to support the Panama mission. An avid biker himself, Hackworth realized he had suddenly found a way to put his newfound faith into action. Returning from the mission, he pitched the bike-a-thon idea to church leadership at First Free.

On Saturday, over 75 people from around the Coulee Region gathered to mark the church’s third annual Bike for Panama, a six-mile round-trip from Myrick Park to Riverside Park and returning to the gun shelter. Anticipating proceeds of around $5,000, Hackworth said the money will go toward finishing a dorm complex at the Hogar school and youth home in Boquete, the city closest to the mountain tribes.

