Pet of the Week: Grifold

Meet Grifold! This little guy started out as scared and nervous but quickly grew into the sweetheart he is today. He loves to be near his favorite people, is quick to start purring and has the goofiest meow to ask for attention. Grifold loves to chase around all sorts of toys and when he's all tuckered out, he'll join you on the couch for some cuddles and TV watching, purring and making the gentlest biscuits all the while. Grifold also gets along great with other cats and loves to play and snuggle with his foster friends. He would greatly benefit from an active buddy to show him the ropes in his new home. Grifold can be skittish at times and appreciates calm spaces he can retreat to if things get a little too crazy for him.

Grifold is required to go home with another feline friend and although he hasn't met dogs in his foster home, he may do well with calmer dogs given slow and proper introductions. He would appreciate a calmer home with kids 8 and up due to his shyness.

Grifold is a 7-month-old neutered male. He is microchipped and current on vaccinations!

