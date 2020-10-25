PET OF THE WEEK: Vogue

Vogue is a 7-month-old, Great Pyrenees/Shepherd mix, spayed female.

A gorgeous and social girl in search of an active family that has plenty of time to dedicate to her exercise and training.

She does not seem to be house trained. She will need frequent bathroom breaks and a consistent routine in her new home. We highly recommend utilizing a crate when she cannot be directly supervised to prevent accidents.

Vogue is a very playful girl who would likely enjoy having another playful dog friend to help tire her out. She may be too rough for older/calmer dogs. Because she lacks manners and can be bouncy and mouthy, she is looking for a home with older children who can participate in her training. (10 years+)

Great Pyrenees are a working breed and need plenty of daily mental and physical exercise to remain happy and well behaved. She is a big puppy who needs firm leadership and consistent training to help her learn her manners and become that best dog she can be!

Vogue is required to attend puppy training/socialization classes. Her adopters will need to pay a $100 deposit that is refunded upon completion of the classes.

