Pets of the Week: Adonis and Cookie

Adonis is a handsome and affectionate boy with the best ears you’ve ever seen! He’s looking for an active family to call his own.

We are unsure if he is house trained at this time. He should have a consistent routine and frequent bathroom breaks to start in his new home. We highly recommend utilizing a crate for times when he cannot be supervised until he is fully house trained.

He’s very friendly and should do well in a home with kids of any age under parental guidance and supervision. He should do well with other friendly dogs if given a proper introduction.

Adonis a real lover who thrives on affection from his humans. He will lean on you for pets and loves to give kisses! He’s a young boy so he still has plenty of energy and will need daily exercise to remain happy and healthy. He loves to run around the yard here at the shelter and even plays fetch! He already knows “sit” and “lay down” and would love for his new family to teach him more commands and tricks.

Adonis is 1 year old and weighs 45.5 pounds.

Cookie is looking for the perfect place to call home! She is more independent and enjoys her space at times, but when she wants attention, you’ll be the first to know! Her previous owner says Cookie is very affectionate and described her as a lap cat who adores attention. Cookie’s ideal home would be a space where she has lots to explore and can interact with her people on her terms. She would make a great companion for someone who wants to come home, have a quick play session and then snuggles!

Cookie has lived with other pets in the past and does NOT do well. She should be the only pet in her new home. She would prefer a home without children.

Cookie is a 1-year-old spayed female. She is microchipped and current on vaccinations.

